Clermont Garden Club delivered its April plant of the month to the Cooper Memorial Library – a colorful Bromeliad.(Bromeliaceae). This plant was loaned by club member Sandi Eckstein, shown at left, with library assistant Liam Wagler.
Bromeliads are a member of the pineapple family. This bromeliad has beautiful blooms enhanced by greenery around the base. The plants are easy to grow and can be seen in many Florida landscapes. Most Bromeliads thrive in bright, indirect sunlight. Many will scorch when exposed for long periods of direct sunlight. Bromeliads are one of the best tropical plants to grow in your home, as they are extremely adaptable.
For Clermont Garden Club information, visit www.clermontgardenclub.com.