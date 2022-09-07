Jacksonville-based Brooks Rehabilitation, a nonprofit, comprehensive source for physical rehabilitation services, will be opening a location in Clermont; part of a multi-location expansion program throughout central Florida. Other planned locations will be in Winter Park, Kissimmee and Ocoee, and are projected to be in operation by January 2023.
The Clermont location, which will be approximately 5,000 square feet, is tentatively scheduled to open in early September and will provide tri-disciplinary outpatient services of physical therapy (PT0; Occupational Therapy (OT); and speech therapy (SLP). Brooks also anticipates opening locations in Winter Park, Kissimmee and Ocoee by January 2023.
The reason for the decision to locate in Clermont is based upon what Brooks Rehabilitation believes is a growing demand for — and patient need for immediate access to — quality outpatient rehabilitation services, and to have it provided by only the highest-level licensed therapists.
Its low patient-to-therapist volume ratio allows the therapists to focus on each patient’s personal goals in the shortest amount of time, making rehabilitation services cost effective while providing the highest level of customer service at all times.
“There is a tremendous need in the Central Florida market for immediate access to quality outpatient rehabilitation services,” said Tom Langer, PT, CSCS, Brooks Rehabilitation outpatient regional director, Orlando. “With our added locations and expansion, Brooks is looking to help fill that demand for physical, occupational and speech therapy services performed by the highest-level licensed clinicians/therapists and supplemented by the latest research-based treatment methods and advanced technologies such as Cyberdyne and Smart Glove technology to help patients regain function following injury.”
To complement the expertise of the staff, Brooks provides its patients some of the most advanced technologies currently available, including the Cyberdyne robotic exoskeleton to assist those with traumatic spinal cord injuries to walk again and the Smart Glove technology to allow those with catastrophic wrist and hand injuries to grasp and mobilize objects again.
Brooks is also actively involved in the communities it serves. It provides many low- or no-cost community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities.
ABOUT BROOKS REHABILITATION
The Brooks outpatient clinics in Orlando are part of the larger Brooks system of care. For more than 50 years, Brooks Rehabilitation has been a comprehensive source for physical rehabilitation services. It offers a variety of care settings — inpatient, outpatient, skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care — to ensure patients are getting the care they need in the right setting for the best outcomes. For more information: BrooksRehab.org