It was a day of joy on April 29. Frank Marsh, along with his wife Ellen, and their daughter, Julie Scoggins, were at Clermont Fire Station No. 2, celebrating his life — the one three members of the fire station saved on March 9.
That’s the day Frank died from a heart attack.
He was working as a volunteer, helping do income tax returns at an AARP-sponsored site at the time.
“I was working at the Arts Center when all this happened,” he said. “And I just fell over, dead.”
Fortunately for him, two people immediately began conducting CPR on Frank while a call to 9-1-1 brought the paramedics within a matter of several minutes.
“That was the main reason we were able to revive him,” said Lt. Paramedic Ryan Vollner, speaking of the volunteers who performed CPR. He then referenced the two others who had responded to the 9-1-1 call: Steven Hage, firefighter EMT; and engineer EMT Kenny Thompson. “They were able to get right to work doing what they’re trained to do.”
It took four attempts with an automated external defibrillator (AED) to restart Frank’s heart. (An AED is a computerized medical device that is battery powered with adhesive defibrillator pads that are applied to the chest to allow an electrical current to pass through to the heart to reset the heart’s normal electrical current.)
Once that was accomplished, he was rushed to South Lake Hospital, where he had two stents placed. He was there until March 20.
This was not the first heart incident Frank had.
“I had a quadruple bypass 25 years ago,” he said.
Thus it was on April 29 the first opportunity arose for the Marsh’s to show their gratitude. The provided a luncheon for the firefighters of Station No. 2, along with top ranking officers with the Clermont Fire Department in attendance.
“How fortunate we are, particularly me, to have such wonderful firefighters,” said Frank in his brief address to those present.
His wife Ellen added a touch of levity, commenting on the “eye candy” of the firefighters.
“And all good looking,” said Ellen. “Not a dog among them.”
At the same time, it was also a moment of gratitude that was expressed by Vollner. It isn’t often that the members of the fire department learn what has happened once their role is over.
“This was fantastic, knowing the outcome,” he said.
Frank mentioned that other than the moments leading up to the incident, he has no memory of the rest of the day.
“That day was completely lost,” he said. His wife said it was awhile before he regained consciousness enough to learn what had occurred.
“I told the doctor to fix him up,” she said. “I’m not done with him yet.”