BOSTON — Bryan Lupianez, of Clermont has been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Lupianez is majoring in Sports Communication and is a member of the Class of 2024.
Griffin Allen named to Miami (Ohio) University President’s List
OXFORD, Ohio — Griffin Allen, of Clermont, has been named to the Miami University spring 2020-21 President’s list. Allen is earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Games + Simulation.
