Oakland Nature Preserve is celebrating Earth Day with a unique stroll on the 2/3-mile Healthy West Orange Boardwalk to Lake Apopka. Attendees can enjoy the flora and fauna of the wetlands while making their way to the Lake Pavilion, where bubbly and desserts, along with other wine choices, will be provided.
Participants can enjoy the colors of the lake and watch the birds over the water. Later in the evening, the colors of sunset change, and fireflies could make an appearance.
The adults-only event, which will run 5–9 p.m., is limited to 100 guests. In order to heed social distancing concerns, those registering should indicate the time they would like to attend.
Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather. If you choose a later time, don’t forget your flashlight.
Visit www.oaklandnaturepreserve.org/event-4207175 for ticket and registration details.