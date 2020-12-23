Minneola-based Building Blocks Ministries recently received a grant award to fund a portion of its case manager’s annual salary. The Charles B. and Mary M. McLin Foundation awarded the funds.
In 2018, Building Blocks Ministries, a local non-profit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities, began providing case management services to assist individuals in their day training program connect to services in the community, as well as to help community members connect to government agencies.
Executive director Dr. Paula Whetro said, “Many families just don’t know where to turn to find the help they need. When we ask if the individual with a developmental disability receives services from the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD), the iBudget Home and Community-Based Services Waiver, many times we are told that they have never heard of the waiver and the APD.”
According to Building Blocks Ministries, Lake County has no local government agency office to assist persons with developmental disabilities and their families who are seeking assistance for the services and supports that they need the most. The Agency for Persons with Disabilities Regional offices are located in Orlando and Wildwood.
Since adding the case management services, Building Blocks Ministries has worked with over 30 families, assisting with completion of the application and appeal process. To date, more than 20 of these families have received funding from the Agency for Persons with Disabilities.
There is a growing need for essential services that help individuals with developmental disabilities have the same life experiences as those without disabilities, according to Building Blocks Ministries, which has been serving the community since 2006. Full inclusion and participation of individuals with developmental disabilities in all aspects of the community is the organization’s vision.
For more information and to receive case management services, contact Coretta Daniels, case manager, at 352-536-9264 or by email at info@buildingblocksministries.com.
