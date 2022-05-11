MINNEOLA— Adults with developmental disabilities attending Building Blocks Ministries Community Involvement class have been managing a Diaper Bank at Faith Neighborhood Center, in Groveland, with the support of their Community/Classroom Trainer for the past year.
Building Blocks Community Aktion Club with the support of the Kiwanis Club of Clermont and the Kiwanis Club of South Lake complete an annual diaper drive to support the Diaper Bank, yet the need for diapers is not being met.
Many weeks when the Community Involvement Class arrives at the Diaper Bank, there are no diapers for them to stock or distribute. Wanting to make a difference in the community, Building Blocks Ministries works with members from the Kiwanis Club of Clermont to find new community partners.
“We are so blessed to live in the caring communities of South Lake, people genuinely care and want to help meet the needs of those in our community,” said Executive Director Paula Whetro.
Thus it is pleased to announce that baby and adult diapers of all sizes can now be dropped off at any of these locations:
Building Blocks Ministries, 548 U.S. 27, Suite C, Minneola
Lakeside Church, Minneola location on Sunday mornings before or after service
Mainstreet Community Bank, 515 State Road 50, Clermont
Wheatly Realty Group, 664 W. Montrose St., Clermont.
Please help fill the blue bins
ABOUT BUILDING BLOCKS MINISTRIES
Located in Minneola, Building Blocks Ministries has been serving the community since 2006, providing a Day Training Program that includes Transportation Services, Case Management Services and an Adult Care Food Program.
Building Blocks Ministries is a Florida Medicaid Waiver Provider and accepts private payment. For enrollment information please contact Coretta Daniels, Program Director at 352-536-9264, or email: info@buildingblocksministries.com
For more about Building Blocks visit: www.buildingblocksministries.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuildingBlocksMinistriesInc