Through April 30, Building Blocks Ministries is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser in support of its day training program.
The non-profit organization will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, and those dollars will benefit adults with developmental disabilities, according to Building Blocks Ministries.
Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at Building Blocks Ministries, 548 S. Highway 27, Suite C, Minneola, in the Trailside Plaza.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers then are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Paula Whetro, executive director. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money to support our day training program that serves adults with developmental disabilities, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Building Blocks Ministries has been serving the community since 2006, providing a day training program, case management and transportation services. Its mission is “Empowering adults with developmental disabilities to dream, believe in themselves and engage in training designed to support individual achievements.”
To learn more, visit www.buildingblocksministries.com and follow the organization on Facebook.