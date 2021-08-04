Building Blocks Ministries has made application to the Department of Elder’s Affairs to operate a USDA funded food service program.
The program will provide lunch to adults attending the Day Training Program. To determine eligibility an application must be completed.
Once approval is received from the Department of Elder’s Affairs, Building Blocks Ministries will assist those enrolled in their Day Training Program with completing eligibility forms for participation in the Adult Care Food Program.
WHAT IS A FREE MEAL
A “free meal” is a meal served to a participant who is a member of a household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits; or who receives Supplemental Security Income (SSI); or Medicaid benefits; or participated in the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) is also automatically eligible for a free meal.
WHAT IS A REDUCED PRICE MEAL
A ‘reduced-price meal” is a meal served to a participant whose household income does not meet the requirements for free meals but is at or below the eligibility standards for reduced price meals according to the USDA’s income eligibility guidelines.
ABOUT BUILDING BLOCKS MINISTRIES
Located in Minneola, Building Blocks Ministries has been serving the community since 2006, providing a Day Training Program and Transportation services, working daily to fulfill their mission; “Empowering adults with developmental disabilities to dream, believe in themselves and engage in training designed to support individual achievements.”
For enrollment information please contact Coretta Daniels, Case Manager at 352-536-9264, or by email at info@buildingblocksministries.com.
To learn more about Building Blocks please visit the website www.buildingblocksministries.com, or follow on Facebook.
Building Blocks Ministries is a Florida Medicaid Waiver Provider and accepts private payment.
Building Blocks Ministries does not discriminate against any participant because of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.