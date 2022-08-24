MINNEOLA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program is sponsoring Building Blocks Ministries’ food program.
Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled participants at the center. Eligible participants must complete an application with documentation of eligibility information including:
Number and names of household members
Last four digits of Social Security number of head of household/primary wage
earner or adult signing the application or an indication that a household member does not have one
Total monthly household income or food stamps, SSI or Medicaid identification number
Signature of an adult care center participant
TO LEARN MORE
Including eligibility guidelines, as well as other services provided by Building Block Ministries, call case manager Corette Daniels at 352-536-9264; email: info@buildingblocksministries.com or www.buildingblockministries.com. It also has a Facebook presence.
Paula Whetro handles news information for Building Blocks Ministries, Inc. She may be reached at 352-536-9264.