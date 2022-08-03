Building Blocks Ministries’ annual “Shoe Drive Fundraiser” is now underway and runs through Aug. 31.
Building Blocks Ministries will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, from Funds2Orgs, which will issue a check for the collected shoes.
Those dollars will support the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, of which Building Blocks Ministries is a proud 2022 United Way partner.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Paula Whetro, executive director. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would be willing to donate. It’s an easy way to help us reach our fundraising goal without having to give money. We just need your shoes!”
WANT TO CONTRIBUTE?
Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at Building Blocks Ministries, 548 U.S. 27, Suite C, Minneola, in the Trailside Plaza.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise (small business) partners.
ABOUT FUNDS2ORGS
Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.
ABOUT BUILDING BLOCKS MINISTRIES
Located in Minneola, Building Blocks Ministries has been serving the community since 2006, providing a Day Training Program and complimentary services of:
Case Management
Transportation services
A lunch program funded by the Department of Elder Affairs Adult Care Food Program.
Building Blocks Ministries teamS works daily to fulfill their mission: “Empowering adults with developmental disabilities to dream, believe in themselves and engage in training designed to support individual achievements.”
Building Blocks Ministries is a Florida Medicaid Waiver Provider and accepts private payment.
TO LEARN MORE
For enrollment information please contact Program Director Coretta Daniels at 352-536-9264, or: info@buildingblocksministries.com
To learn more about Building Blocks: www.buildingblocksministries.com and follow us on Facebook.