I sometimes write columns about the amazing new technologies and discoveries that are happening right now. There’s never been a better time to be alive than right now and right here in America.
Sometimes when I write about the future, my readers scoff. Some readers are less polite in describing my enthusiasm for the future.
In 2020, I wrote a column, “Here’s George Jetson” about the rapidly approaching day when we would have access to self-driving, all-electric, vertical take-off flying cars that will ferry passengers. I noted that America’s first flying car hub was being built right now, right here in Orlando. Scheduled first flights sometime in 2025.
Readers thought perhaps I had been smoking some kind of banned substance. Not in their lifetime would we see electric automated flying taxis.
I thought I might give you an update.
Lillium, the company partnering with Orlando to create the nation’s first flying car hub is already testing their all-electric, vertical take-off and landing jet in Spain. This is not a pipe dream. It is just around the corner.
Another company, the publicly traded Joby, received FAA approval to start commercial air tax services. They started the process with the FAA using conventional planes to build the necessary relationships and permits with the FAA and to iron out internal processes. This work is being done in preparation for Joby’s planned launch of an all-electric aerial ridesharing service in 2024 — just two years from now.
Orlando is one of the most forward-thinking cities, not only in America but around the world. Orlando is just one of just five government entities — and the only American city — to partner with NASA to create the environment for electronic drones which can carry passengers. It’s a coup for central Florida.
Orlando has an Advanced Air Mobility Transportation Plan. As we rapidly move to this new form of transportation there are lots of issues for local governments. Where will we locate these vertical ports? Because they are all-electric, they will not be as loud as fossil fuel-powered planes. Can we locate them closer to homes and businesses?
What kind of zoning do we need to encourage and allow the right kind of development around these facilities? It may be assumed that the existing county or city airport is the right place — but is old infrastructure really right for this new technology?
If you think the future may include electronic autonomous drone passenger-carrying vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, wouldn’t you want to encourage people to take those to work, like an Uber? It sure would help to alleviate more traffic congestion. Where will they land and take off?
The future of transportation raises important questions. The state of Florida is talking about building a series of new highways that crisscross Florida. Will those be obsolete in 30 years? Where in your city or county’s current long-term plan have they thought about the future of transportation that is different from the gasoline automobile?
Tune out the negative politics. This is the greatest time to be alive in the history of the world and the greatest country to be alive in.
