The First United Methodist Church of Bushnell, 221 W. Noble Avenue, is preparing for their annual Spring Bazaar to be held on Saturday, March 7th, from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm.
The Bazaar will include a huge Rummage Sale of clothing/furniture/household/garage items and much more at bargain prices. Also, there will be a sale of beautiful landscaping plants, a pancake/sausage breakfast (cost / donation) from 7:30 am to 9:30 am and a chicken and rice lunch (cost / $6.00) from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.
Anyone wishing to donate items for the rummage sale should call the church office at 352-793-3221, Mon-Thurs, 10 am to 2 pm, prior to Wednesday, March 4th, to arrange for drop off. To arrange for pickup of large or bulky donation items, please call Jim Henderson at 352-793-7981. All rummage sale item donations will be appreciated.