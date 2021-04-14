Have you succeeded in your business goals? Do you have stories to share about life as an entrepreneur? If so, consider applying to become a volunteer with Mid-Florida SCORE.
A SCORE mentor is an advisor who provides free business advice and education to aspiring entrepreneurs and existing business owners. In 2020 alone, SCORE mentors helped start 45,027 new businesses and create 119,562 new jobs.
SCORE, funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, is seeking mentors with backgrounds and experiences as diverse as the small business owners it serves. You can help clients solve problems, make businesses more efficient, and assist with developing long-term business plans.
Mid-Florida SCORE, based in The Villages, provides mentor training and also offers other volunteer opportunities for business-minded individuals ready to support small businesses in their communities.
For more information and to access the online mentor application, visit www.midflorida.score.org.