I recently met with Doctor Samuel S. Wakim, DDS, independent owner of Clermont Lakes Dental Care, 1927 U.S. 27 in Clermont.
By independent I mean that Clermont Lakes Dental Care is not run by a corporation, but rather Dr. Wakim and his wife, Hannah, own and run the state-of-the art full service dental center.
His new office, located near Fazioli’s, is extremely bright and clean. He has developed a window paneled sterilization room where patients can view the sterilization process. Dr. Wakim utilizes top of the line technology, such as a 3D iTero scanners, laser dentistry, and digital cone beam X-rays. The lab also has a mill on site that allows him and his team to create same-day dental crowns. Dr. Wakim also treats patients for sleep apnea, TMJ, and orthodontics with Invisalign.
Dr. Wakim graduated in 1990 from the University of Texas Health Science Center Dental School in San Antonio, and throughout his career, he has looked for ways to improve the patient experience when visiting the dental office, while providing top-notch care and treatments. He has another dentist working with him, Dr. Azin Torkian.
The Wakim’s just celebrated their 27th anniversary on July 29. They have three grown children and a 13-year-old in eighth grade at Montverde. They also own a pet gecko named Echo. They are band parents and love Clermont. Dr. Wakim’s interests include photography and NASCAR, as well as other racing events. He is active with the Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 13240 attached to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Clermont.
The Wakims support local businesses and many local organizations, such as the South Lake Little League. However, they are most passionate about supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Dr. Wakim has been involved with the hospital for over 28 years and has served on the Gala Committee for the annual St. Jude Gala.
As I walked around his office, I could sense that Dr. Wakim’s staff all felt like family. I like that feeling.
