Tucked in off the main drag in Groveland, there is a place with an amazing mission. That mission is to provide quality affordable childcare and the place is the We Are The Future Academy (WATF).
WATF is owned and operated by Lisbel Rodriguez. Lisbel took over the business 5 years ago. She and 27 other employees provide exceptional care and educational services to between 140 -160 children every day.
WATF has a A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has received many wonderful testimonials from families of children who have attended there. In fact, a firefighter who recently performed a fire inspection at the facility told Lisbel that he attended the center as a child. Mrs. Booth, the original owner, is now bringing her great grandchildren to WATF every day. These are great stories within themselves, but the best story is still to come.
One day a few years ago, Lisbel had to cover for someone in one of the classrooms. There, she met a young child named Mason. Mason walked up to Lisbel and asked is she would adopt him for Christmas. Lisbel was immediately touched by Mason’s sincerity, but she was already caring for one very young child, Ariana.
Even so, Lisbel decided to move forward with the adoption paperwork. It was then that she realized there was a caveat. Mason, you see, had three siblings. Lisbel’s sister, Diana, was working at WATF at that time and, together, they decided to adopt all four children.
Lisbel and her husband Danilo Perez and her sister Diana and her husband Jose Maisonet each adopted two. Lisbel and Danilo adopted Mason and his younger sister, Audrey. Diana and Jose adopted Tayleen and Raysen. Mason told Lisbel that “I not only found a forever home for me, but also for my siblings.”
Lisbel spends her time away from WATF traveling with her children. They love day trips to the lakes, beaches, and other attractions. Lisbel and her children attend their church, and she loves her job. She told me that the most important thing to her is to help children in need. That is what brought her to We Are The Future Academy. They are doing that every day.
