This week’s story is about Jan Sheldon, owner of the South Lake Montessori School. Jan’s sons, Benjamin and Samuel Judkins had attended the Lake Montessori School where Jan had worked for 14 years.
She loved and believed in the Montessori program so much that she opened her own school in 1997. This year her school is celebrating its 25th anniversary in its downtown Clermont location.
Families come from all over Florida because her school is only one of two AMI schools in the area. In fact, some families have relocated to this area because of the school’s reputation.
Jan loves the downtown location, as it provides access to the Historical Village, ponds and lakes, and other local points of interest. Graduates of Jan’s school have gone on to lead very successful lives. One graduate, Megan Boone, is on the Black List television show. Two brothers who graduated a year apart are working on renewable energy solutions; one in Iceland and the other on Wall Street. Another student opened a theater in the Villages and co-produced a show on Broadway.
The theater, the theater. Jan’s love of theater began as a young girl when her mother covered the social beat for the San Diego newspaper. Jan loved attending plays with her mother. As she grew up, she decided that the theater would be her passion.
Jan and her husband of 47 years, Richard Judkins, bought his grandparents’ property in Groveland in 1979. In 1994, after performing at other community theaters, Jan started the Moonlight Players Theater (MLP) in Clermont. She was the organization’s president for the first 20 years of its existence and is currently its President Emeritus.
One of Jan’s plays, URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL, won Best Show of the Year. Jan also won Clermont’s “Gem of the Hills” award, the BofA “Hero Award”, and a commendation from the city of Clermont.
Sadly, MLP lost its location and is now producing only one show annually. With a tear in her eye, Jan told me a story of some young boys who were suspected of vandalizing cars in the theater’s parking lot. Without an invitation, these same boys showed up at an audition for a play about troubled youths. The boys were selected for roles in the play. Years later, one of those boys told Jan that being in her play was a turning point in his life.
Today, when Jan is not in her school or spending time with her family, she performs in plays at other theaters in Lake County and most recently at the Melon Patch Theater. She also with the folk music group Work Release Program. Jan said her career in theater and education has left her to the following conclusion:
She worked with children during the day and actors at night and there was no difference between the two groups. Except, maybe, the children were better behaved.