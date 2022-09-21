Bacchus was the Roman god of agriculture, wine and fertility. Here in Clermont we have our own Bacchus. That is, Bacchus Vino Etcetera; a beautiful wine boutique located at 692 West Montrose St.
Keith and Karen Mullins had a simple concept in the spring of 2004, which has developed into a cozy wine shop in historic downtown Clermont. The staff at Bacchus Vino Etcetera believes that wine is fun. After years of working in the wine industry, Keith and Karen wanted a break from the corporate life and to open their own wine shop.
The Mullins moved to Clermont in 1988 and Keith worked for years as the general manager at Lakeridge Winery. He is a member of the South Lake Kiwanis, Clermont Main Street, Clermont Animal Council, and served for 18 years on the city council. The Mullins helped with community theater when their children were younger. Their two daughters are graduates of South Ridge High School.
To complement the wine selection, Bacchus Vino Etcetera maintains a collection of wine racks, corkscrews, stemware, and wine related gifts. For the beer lover in the family, Bacchus carries imported brews and offerings from domestic craft breweries.
Bacchus Vino Etcetera is the home of the By the Light of the Moon Lunar Wine Club. Each time there is a full moon, members receive a bottle each of specially selected red and white wines and are eligible for other special offers.
The store is open on Sundays so stop bye when you’re enjoying the Farmer’s Market. And remember…WINE IS FUN.
Karl Wurzbach is the publisher of The News Leader. His email address is kwurzbach@clermontnewsleader.com