Kelly Dudek has been named director of sales at the 87-room Hampton Inn & Suites, located at 2200 E. Highway 50 in Clermont. Prior to joining the Hilton company, Dudek held sales positions at the Candlewood Suites Lake Buena Vista and the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress. She also is involved with The Animal League, underscoring Hilton’s philosophy of service and corporate responsibility.
Multi-unit franchisee Kent Kolbow of Sylvan Learning, a K-12 education franchise, owns 11 centers in Indiana and has taken ownership of two more Sylvan centers in Clermont and Casselberry. Kolbow’s Indiana locations have won various awards in the Sylvan Learning franchise system. In addition to further growth plans with the brand in Florida, Kolbow also teaches 10 to 15 hours per week.
Community Health Centers, Inc., recently elected Bennitta Edmeade, FNP-BC, to their board of directors. Edmeade works for AdventHealth Medical Group as a board-certified family nurse practitioner. She is a military veteran, having served as a combat medic in the U.S. Army. During her time in the U.S. Army, Bennitta received a U.S. Army Combat Medical Badge, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, and an Army Commendation Medal in Operation Joint Guard Kosovo. Community Health Centers provides primary healthcare services to insured, uninsured, underinsured and underserved children and adults in the Apopka, Bithlo, Clermont, Forest City, Four Corners, Groveland, Lake Ellenor, Leesburg, Meadow Woods, Pine Hills, Tavares and Winter Garden communities.