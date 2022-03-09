The COVID-19 pandemic might finally be subsiding, but in its wake, other factors, in particular inflation, are worsening, including supply chain issues and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — which is driving up the cost of crude oil, resulting in higher prices at the gas pumps, which in turn are driving up food prices.
What this is also doing is driving down availability at area food pantries — especially meat.
Among those within a 35 mile radius of Clermont is the Central Florida Hope Center.
“As you can see, our shelves are pretty bare,” said Fred Louersheimer, a volunteer, as he and Brenda Blevins, the food pantry director, held open the doors to a refrigeration unit that holds meat. Very few items remained on the shelves.
It was the same for non-refrigerated items: A limited number of ramen noodles packages, squeeze tubes of grape jelly, very little anything else.
The only products in more abundance — and even these were limited — were fresh fruits and vegetables. The only reason why this was possible, said Blevins, was due to a grant from the Live Well Foundation, which has to go toward the purchase of agricultural goods.
Outside of individual donations, or food drives that civic organizations and clubs might conduct, the majority of the food comes from Second Harvest. It has also been impacted by the above mentioned situations, especially how much meat it has been able to provide food pantries in the region.
For all intents and purposes, Blevin’s food pantry budget is tapped out.
“Food prices are up 30%,” she said. Ironically, that corresponds in the number of people seeking assistance. “We have seen an increase of 30-40% of families coming in, needing food.”
The numbers are not improving, according to Hope Center Regional Director Scott Chevalier. One day in particular most recently, 60 families turned to the food pantry; a family unit is assessed at 4.5 people per household. The usual average is about 225 individuals per day.
WHERE TO NEXT?
Families needing food assistance at the Hope Center are limited to one visit per household per month. But as a particular saying goes, often there’s more month left at the end of the money. The same can be said for food.
For families in that situation, they then find it necessary to turn to other food pantries, such as Well of Hope, or Faith Neighborhood Center.
In the case of the former — Well of Hope — it is unique in one way.
“We’re the only one with a food contract,” said Michael Hopewell. The contract is with the USDA. Even so, Well of Hope faces similar challenges keeping its pantry shelves filled. At best, it’s almost 50% filled, if that. “We’re always in need of food.”
Its challenge has only increased because it also serves people in Osceola and Polk Counties, in addition to Lake County.
“We’re serving more than 400-450 families per month,” he said. He added that families can come in twice per month.
PROTEIN and INFLATION
“The most difficult thing is getting meat,” said Scott Dou, assistant director of Faith Neighborhood Center. It also receives food from Second Harvest. This lack is dire as the facility is readying its 10-week summer feeding program. “It’s going to cost four to five times more this year than last year.”
The program fills in for schools, feeding children during summer vacation.
“Last year it cost us, on average, $10 per child,” said Executive Director Patricia Kry. “This year it’s going to cost us $50 per child.” Kry added that matters are going to get worse before getting better. “The number of people is increasing as prices are going up.”
SOME BRIGHT NEWS
A short while ago, according to Dou, FNC received a very welcome and thoroughly unexpected donation: approximately 17,600 pounds of high quality soup. Dou said the truck driver had a refrigerated load that wasn’t accepted by the receiver.
Rather than take it to a landfill, the truck driver instead donated the soup to Faith Neighborhood Center. In turn, FNC shared the soup with other pantries, as well as with several soup kitchens.
HOW DISTRIBUTION IS HANDLED
While several pantries contacted said the food is bagged and then distributed, it differs at the Hope Center.
“We’re a teaching food pantry,” said Blevins. The purpose is to teach families how to shop wisely and efficiently once they no longer need to turn to the food pantry, and to do so respectfully. “We try to treat them with respect and dignity.”
It starts with a family being given an imaginary budget. It’s just like shopping at a supermarket. The family roams the pantry aisles, accompanied by someone associated with the Hope Center. The associate helps by pointing out how to stretch the budget, sometimes with examples how to combine one product with another to make meals go further and/or last longer.
Editor’s note: Requests for comments from South Lake Presbyterian Church, and First Baptist Church of Groveland were not returned by press time.