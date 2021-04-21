You may have already noticed an increase in activity in your gardens. Insects are hatching, flowers are blooming and fruit is ripening. It is not too late to get started on your very own butterfly garden. A butterfly garden will need plants to host caterpillars as well as plants that provide nectar for the adults. Butterflies have good vision and are attracted to brightly colored flowers. Flowers can be blue, yellow, orange or red. The flowers should also be fragrant; butterflies have a good sense of smell. Flowers pollinated by butterflies are typically long and tubular in shape. The nectar is located at the base. The butterfly uses its long proboscis to suck the nectar out.
In addition to plants for food, you will need to include shelter plants for roosting, and protection from storms and predators. A water source such as a fountain is also needed because butterflies use water to help regulate their temperature.
When selecting plants for your garden, you need to take plant species and size into account. You should focus on specific larval host plants for species that you want in your garden. After you plan for those plants, you can select a variety of nectar and shelter plants that vary in size and blooming time. By having a mix of growth habits, you will increase the number of habitats for the butterflies. This will increase the number and types of butterflies that you will see in your garden.
What are some good options for your garden?
Lantana is a great nectar plant for butterflies. The multi-colored Lantana camara often sold in stores is invasive in Florida. There are two native alternatives: Lantana involucrata and Lantana depressa. You can contact local nurseries to find the native varieties. Both have yellow to white flowers.
Pentas lanceolatea is a great plant for a butterfly garden. Pentas are small shrubs 3-4 feet tall and come in a variety of colors. You can see a selection of Pentas in the Butterfly Garden at the Lake County Discovery Gardens.
Milkweed is a must if you want monarchs. It is the larval host plant and a nectar source. There is a tropical milkweed that is orange and yellow. Native Florida milkweeds are white and purple.
There are over 400 species of passionflower that you can use in your garden. Many are host plants for native butterfly larva. Some passionflowers have large showy flower, while others have small inconspicuous flowers.
Visit the Discovery Garden, located at 9151 Woodlea Road in Tavares, to get inspiration for your butterfly garden. Entry is free. The garden is open from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday and the third Saturday of the month.
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office. Email her at jdaugherty@ufl.edu.