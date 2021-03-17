Butterflies, those fast-moving insects that quickly flit into the bushes or up toward the sky, can be challenging to identify. And, even when they land on a flower to sip the flower’s nectar or on a plant to lay eggs, it still can seem like there is not enough time to identify the species.
The Lake Beautyberry chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will host an online program, “Florida Butterfly Identification,” with Dr. Marc Minno, March 21, 2 p.m., via Zoom. Minno, a zoologist, ecologist and author of numerous books, will offer several tips to help identify the many species of butterflies seen in Florida.
The free program is open to the public. For the Zoom link needed to attend, send a request to lakebeautyberry@gmail.com.