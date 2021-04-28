Cadie M. Morrison, 32, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2021 in Sacramento, California. She was born on March 14, 1989 in Orlando, Florida to Richard and Connie Morrison. A native Floridian Cadie graduated from East Ridge High School, Clermont in 2007. She continued her education at Lake Sumter State College in their nursing program. She graduated with a B.A. Cadie moved to California in 2016 and expanded her education becoming a paralegal. She married Laken Padilla at Lake Tahoe in July 2017. Cadie was a loving and compassionate person. She had the most beautiful smile that was contagious. Her fur babies Chapo, Lola, and Tarro were everything to her. Cadie enjoyed cooking, kayaking, hiking, skiing, painting and the beach. She was affectionate, friendly and outgoing. Cadie also was a symbol of beauty and grace. Most of all she loved her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Cadie is survived by her husband Laken Padilla; parents, Richard and Connie Morrison; and her grandmother, Edna Morrison. A memorial service will be held May 1, 2021 at 2pm at Baldwin Fairchild Winter Garden, 428 E. Plant St, Winter Garden, FL 34787. In lieu of flowers to honor Cadie please plant a tree by going to alivingtribute.org.