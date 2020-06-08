The Friday Farmers’ Market at Cagan Crossings recently reopened with new safety measures in place.
Comprised of professional vendors throughout Central Florida, the Market takes place in the area between the Cagan Crossings Town Center and Cagan Crossings Community Library, every Friday with new summer hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Market has new vendor guidelines provided by the CDC, federal and local governments to assist in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.
“We appreciate the public’s understanding that these measures are to comply with recommendations and mandates,” organizers stated.
New vendors are welcome to apply for acceptance into the Market. For more information, call 352-404-7903, email market@cagan.com or visit
CaganCrossings.com/vendor for an application.
For up-to-date announcements, vendor and product information, and day-of inclement weather updates, like the event on Facebook: @caganfarmersmarket.