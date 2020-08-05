The Friday Farmers’ Market at Cagan Crossings features around 20-plus vendors selling everything from hydroponic produce and London meat pies, to fresh baked goods and jewelry. The Market takes place in the area between the Cagan Crossings Town Center and Cagan Crossings Community Library, every Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Market has new vendor guidelines to assist in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
New vendors are welcome to apply. For more information, call 352-404-7903, email market@cagan.com or visit CaganCrossings.com/vendor for an application. Up-to-date announcements, vendor and product information, and day-of inclement weather updates are posted on Facebook: @caganfarmersmarket.