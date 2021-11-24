Community(Ies) Calendar Of Events

 

Nov. 8/Dec. 13

Adjustments proposed for School Board member districts, 

public hearings scheduled

6 p.m.

Lake County School District Office

201 W. Burleigh Blvd.

Tavares

The Lake County School Board will host public hearings on Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 for the proposed adjustment of School Board member districts based on 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Data, as required by law. District adjustments will be considered on the following dates:

Monday, Nov. 8 — First public hearing during the Discussion portion of the regular School Board meeting. No vote will be taken.

Monday Dec. 13 — Second public hearing and adoption of resolution during the Discussion portion of the School Board meeting. Board members will vote at this meeting. 

The proposed district adjustment map is available at https://www.lake.k12.fl.us/departments/operations/growth-planning/2020-census-school-board-member-proposed-districts

 

NOW until DEC. 12

Scott’s Maze Adventures

Long & Scott Farms

26216 County Road 448A

Mount Dora

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sundays: noon-5 p.m.

Night hours: 6-10 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 16, 23, 30; Nov. 6, Nov. 13

Admission: (ages four and up): $15

For more information, visit: www.longandscottfarms.com

 

CLERMONT

DEC. 16

Coffee with a Cop

8:30 a.m.

City Hall Park

685 W. Montrose

 

MASCOTTE

 

DEC. 15

Light Up Mascotte

6-8 p.m.

121 N. Sunset Ave.

Come meet Santa and enjoy free popcorn and hot chocolate. 

 

MINNEOLA

DEC. 11

Fourth Annual Moonlight Christmas Parade

Time: TBA

Parade starts on Main Street

Minneola

Flyers will go out to schools, specifically Lake Minneola High School and 

Clermont Middle School bands

 

Recommended for you