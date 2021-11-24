Community(Ies) Calendar Of Events
Nov. 8/Dec. 13
Adjustments proposed for School Board member districts,
public hearings scheduled
6 p.m.
Lake County School District Office
201 W. Burleigh Blvd.
Tavares
The Lake County School Board will host public hearings on Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 for the proposed adjustment of School Board member districts based on 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Data, as required by law. District adjustments will be considered on the following dates:
Monday, Nov. 8 — First public hearing during the Discussion portion of the regular School Board meeting. No vote will be taken.
Monday Dec. 13 — Second public hearing and adoption of resolution during the Discussion portion of the School Board meeting. Board members will vote at this meeting.
The proposed district adjustment map is available at https://www.lake.k12.fl.us/departments/operations/growth-planning/2020-census-school-board-member-proposed-districts.
NOW until DEC. 12
Scott’s Maze Adventures
Long & Scott Farms
26216 County Road 448A
Mount Dora
Saturdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sundays: noon-5 p.m.
Night hours: 6-10 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 16, 23, 30; Nov. 6, Nov. 13
Admission: (ages four and up): $15
For more information, visit: www.longandscottfarms.com
CLERMONT
DEC. 16
Coffee with a Cop
8:30 a.m.
City Hall Park
685 W. Montrose
MASCOTTE
DEC. 15
Light Up Mascotte
6-8 p.m.
121 N. Sunset Ave.
Come meet Santa and enjoy free popcorn and hot chocolate.
MINNEOLA
DEC. 11
Fourth Annual Moonlight Christmas Parade
Time: TBA
Parade starts on Main Street
Minneola
Flyers will go out to schools, specifically Lake Minneola High School and
Clermont Middle School bands