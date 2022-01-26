All ages welcome
With only 76 days remain until the opening of the 101st Lake County Fair taking place April 7-16, the call goes out for entries in a number of categories to be on display at the “Art Barn,”to see the Creative Living entries by people who live in Lake County.
Interested parties may enter their items in several categories:
•Fine arts (photography, painting, sculpting)
• Food arts and sciences (baking, canning)
• Confectionary arts (cake decorating)
• Home and hobby (crafts, sewing, jewelry making)
• Horticulture
Deadline for entries is by March 11. The Fair would be honored to have all interested individuals and parties representing Lake County.
TO SIGN UP
For more information and how to enter before March 11, visit www. lakecofair.com
If you have questions, please call 352-551-7407, or email: cfcreativeliving@gmail.com
Leah Fischer is the Superintendent of Creative Living for Lake County Fair.