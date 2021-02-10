The City of Clermont is putting together its first-ever Champions Cookbook, and the community is encouraged to send in favorite recipes to include in the book.
“City Parks and Recreation staff had been brainstorming options for virtual programming and thought this was a great idea for its community members to participate in during the pandemic,” City of Clermont communications director Kathryn Deen said.
The city is aiming to publish the cookbook in the spring and post it at www.ClermontFL.gov, according to Deen, who said there is no cost associated with submitting a recipe or getting access to the completed cookbook.
Submit your recipes by Feb. 15 to adingman@clermontfl.org.