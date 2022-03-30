Wendy Proctor was a recent keynote speaker at the Kiwanis Club of South Lake, providing a presentation on Camp Boggy Creek.
Camp Boggy Creek, located in Eustis, provides one week camping experiences and family retreats for children with serious medical conditions. The camp, staffed with dedicated and experienced volunteer doctors, nurses and enthusiastic counselors, ensures all campers and family members are provided a safe, fun, and life changing experience.
With the help of Paul Newman and retired General H. Norman Schwarzkoph, a dedicated team of passionate child advocates and parents partnered with business and community leaders to build the camp on 232 acres donated by AdventHealth. The camp opened its doors to 675 campers in 1996, and has served over 85,000 campers and family members since.
ABOUT CAMP BOGGY CREEK
“Camp is the only place where I looked up at the stars and not wished I was somewhere else”…. Boggy Creek Camper
Camp Boggy Creek relies on the generosity of individuals, foundations, corporations and medical partners to provide this experience for children with serious illness. While the children are at camp, they are not “different.” They meet children with the same or similar medical condition they have, and find that they are not alone.
During those days, they have the opportunity to celebrate simply being a child.
For more information, to attend a tour, or to make a donation, visit: campboggycreek.org, or call 352-483-4200, ext. 4644.
ABOUT KIWANIS CLUB OF SOUTH LAKE
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake meets every Thursday morning at 7:30am at the Citrus Tower Conference Center, 2757 Citrus Tower Boulevard. Stop by and check us out. We’d love to meet you! For additional information about Kiwanis, please visit kcosl.org or Kiwanis.org