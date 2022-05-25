Following a tour of Camp Boggy Creek at the beginning of May, eight members of The Kiwanis Club of South Lake presented a $2,500 check to sponsor a child’s camp experience. It is the first time the club has made a donation to the camp.
The visit came about as the result following a presentation at the weekly meeting by Wendy Proctor, a representative of the camp.
“Nobody has a child or grandchild there, but after Wendy' presentation, we were all very moved and wanted to learn more about what they do,” said Jennifer Ganley, incoming president of the South Lake Kiwanis club.
While there, the eight Kiwanians learned some interesting facts about the camp and the campers. For example, children with sickle cell disease can't tolerate quick changes in temperature, so most can't swim because pools are to cold. So during the week the sickle cell campers are there, they warm the pool so they can swim.
Also, a number of the camp’s volunteer doctors are the doctors of the campers. It helps them to see the kids at camp just being kids and not just patients.
COUNSELORS AND LIFEGUARDS NEEDED
They are looking for male cabin counselors and lifeguards for this year's camp sessions. Applicants must be 19-years old or older and will be provided a salary, housing, meals, leadership experience, and the opportunity to have a beautiful impact on the lives of children.
UPCOMING FUNDRAISERS
The camp is hosting two upcoming fundraisers:
Oct. 2: The 28th annual Bruce Rossmeyer Ride for Children
Nov. 5: The 12th Annual Challenge Ride from Wooten Park in Tavares
ABOUT A WEEK AT CAMP BOGGY CREEK
Camp starts June 20 and has six 5-day summer sessions. They also challenge the campers to participate in activities they may have never done, or before thought they could no do.
The camp offers activities and facilities including a theater, pool, archery, arts & crafts, horseback riding, boating, fishing and mini-golf. They have a lot of specialized equipment and trained staff to allow campers with even the most severe limitations to participate in activities.
ABOUT THE CAMP
Camp Boggy Creek, located in Eustis, provides one week camping experiences and family retreats free of charge for children with serious medical conditions. The camp, staffed with dedicated and experienced volunteer doctors, nurses and enthusiastic counselors, ensures all campers and family members are provided a safe, fun, and life changing experience.
With the help of Paul Newman and retired General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, a dedicated team of passionate child advocates and parents partnered with business and community leaders to build the camp on 232 acres donated by AdventHealth right here in Lake County. The camp opened its doors to 675 campers in 1996 and has served over 85,000 campers and family members since.
Camp Boggy Creek relies on the generosity of individuals, foundations, corporations and medical partners to provide this experience for children with serious illness. While the children are at camp, they are not “different.” They meet children with the same or similar medical condition they have, and find that they are not alone.
During those days, they have the opportunity to celebrate simply being a child. For more information, to attend a tour, or to make a donation, please visit campboggycreek.org or call 352-483-4200, ext. 4644.
ABOUT THE KIWANIS CLUB OF SOUTH LAKE
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake meets every Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m., at the Citrus Tower Conference Center, 2757 Citrus Tower Boulevard. Stop by and check us out. We’d love to meet you. For additional information: kcosl.org or: Kiwanis.org
Jennifer Ganley handles news information for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.