On May 12, Mark Olsen, The Ambassador of Family Tree Maker, Pierre Clouthier, a creator of Charting Companion, and Stephan Harms, creator of Family Book Creator will be joining Pastfinders virtually for a discussion on what’s new and how to use these programs when doing genealogical research.
This free presentationZoom portal opens at 5:30 p.m., and the program starts at 6 p.m.
INTERESTED?
Registration is required at: https://PastfindersSLC.Org
Currently, Pastfinders provides Family Tree Market at a discount to members. In addition, a monthly Family Tree Maker Special Interest Group meets virtually starting at 2 p.m. on both May 3 and May17 via Zoom. To participate, email at Info@PastfindersSLC.Org or like on Facebook: PastfindersofSL
ABOUT FAMILY TREE MAKER
Family Tree Makeris a genealogy program which helps the family historian to stay organized. The program tracks information gathered from other family members and on various websites.
The items collected during research can be used to create reports, charts, and books with the help of add-on programs such as Charting Companion andFamily Book Creator.
Family Tree Makeris one of the most popular programs used to keep a record of family history on their home computers.
If you are interested in learning more about this program or have any questions, this is an excellent opportunity for you.