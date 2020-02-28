Foster homes are urgently needed here in Lake County for senior greys ages 7 and up! We provide all the medical care and food. You provide the love! For more information, contact Chris at 352-430-6951.
Senior greyhounds are: aged 7-14; eager to please; quiet; clean (minimal shedding; gentle and non-aggressive; great with kids and other pets; highly intelligent; affectionate and friendly by nature; adaptable; content.
Adopt or foster a senior greyhound . . . there is nothing more rewarding! Senior Greyhound Adoption of Florida.