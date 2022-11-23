Clermont Main Street hosted its biggest event thus far when Candy Cane Lane took place Nov. 12. Without exaggeration, to term it a street festival would be right on target.
“This year, we broke all records, with over 200 great quality vendors and thousands of happy visitors to downtown Clermont on a beautiful sunshine-filled day,” said co-organizer Sandy Farnsworth, of S&G Events.
The streets of downtown Clermont were filled with a wonderful variety of crafters, artists, dancers, cloggers, carolers, musicians, entertainers, hobbyists, foods, sweets, ice cream, snacks and beverage vendors.
Visitors were definitely in the spirit, as many wore holiday T-shirts and outfits.
Many of the vendors were familiar to those strolling through downtown, but there also were newcomers, among them Sterling and Benita Reed of Chi Dogs & Catering with Chicago Style Hot Dogs.
“Candy Cane Lane was fantastic for us! We loved it! We made many awesome new friends and our sales were terrific. We will definitely be back for many more CMS events,” the Reeds said.
Many of the Downtown Clermont restaurants and retail stores were open with extra special holiday offerings. Families crowded the streets all day with grandparents, parents, children and their pets.
There was a big Kids’ Zone with a bounce house, train rides, horse rides and plenty of photo opportunities.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to pose for memorable holiday photographs with families and children.
UPCOMING
Both downtown and Waterfront Park will be bustling with many year-end and new year activities. In addition to the weekly Sunday Farmers Markets and monthly Wine Strolls, here’s what to look forward to:
Victory Pointe Enchanted Christmas Trees now through early January with Letters to Santa
• Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 26: starts 10 a.m.
• First Friday Food Trucks on Dec. 2: Runs 5-9 p.m., and includes City Hall Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
• Christmas parade on Dec. 3: starts 10 a.m.
• Light Up Clermont on Dec. 8: starts 5 p.m. (runs through Jan. 2, 2023)
• Cookies & Cocoa Walk on Dec. 9: starts 6 p.m.
• Wine Stroll on Dec. 16: runs from 6-9 p.m. (paid tickets required)
• Santa’s 5K Twilight Race on Dec. 17: runs from 6 p.m.-midnight
• Chanukah Celebration on Dec. 18 at Waterfront Park: starts 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday Farmers Markets: runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
ABOUT CLERMONT MAIN STREET
The Clermont Main Street is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to provide new and exciting seasonal opportunities for increased community engagement. It is a member of the nationally recognized Main Street program, whose goal is helping preserve and grow historic downtowns to make incremental changes that result in a stronger, more diverse downtown community.
Maritza Rivera is its current executive director. She can be reached at Director@ClermontDowntown.com
For more information about participating in future CMS events, contact Sandy Farnsworth and Gaynell Kelley at call: 352-617-8788 or 906-280-4473, or: Sandy@ClermontDowntownPartnership.com
TO LEARN MORE/JOIN
Clermont Main Street meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month from 8-9:30 a.m.
Phone: 352-995-7799
Email: www.clermontmainst.com and www.ClermontDowntownPartnership.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/historicdowntownclermont/