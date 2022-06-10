Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.