This year’s second consecutive City of Clermont’s Pups in the Park promises to be a fantastic event for owners and just about anybody who loves dogs.
The free event, which takes place from 8:30-11:30 a.m., June 11 at Lake Hiawatha Preserve, is about showing off and celebrating our four-legged friends. In other words, it’s a party in the park for dogs.
Most of the action will take place in the pavilion across the street from Lake Hiawatha Preserve on 12th Street, next to Lake Minneola.
There will be a dog swimsuit competition at 10 a.m., with prizes for the best dressed male, best dressed female, most creative costume and an honorable mention.
After the judging, there will be a parade of all the competitors before the winners are announced and prizes awarded.
Clermont Police Department will be giving out ‘puppuccinos’ and dogs and owners can have their pictures taken with a police officer.
An estimated 20 vendors will be present selling cute and quirky services and goodies for animals, as well as four food trucks.
For humans, particularly children and youth, next to the dog park, will be an agility course and everyone is encouraged to “give it a try.”
“We want to encourage everyone to come out and bring your furry friends,” Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said. “We’ll have a great time!”
Please remember that all pets must be leashed at all times.
Pre-registration for the swimsuit competition is encouraged by emailing: acardarelli@clermontfl.org