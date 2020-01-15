The Osceola County School Board voted to return Canoe Creek Charter Academy to the Osceola School District who originally leased the facility to the Education Foundation and owns the land on which the school is located. The decision came after a collaborative effort among the School Board, the Education Foundation and Charter Schools USA (CSUSA), which manages the school. The district anticipates the need for additional classroom capacity as some of its schools are reaching full enrollment and future growth projections require more space. Instead of investing in expansions or new school facilities, the district wanted to better utilize its existing assets.
“We are very pleased that the Osceola County School Board made the decision to return Canoe Creek to the district,” said Debra Pace, Superintendent of the Osceola School District. “We have worked cooperatively with the Education Foundation of Osceola County and Charter Schools USA to find the best solution for all involved, and I am proud of the outcome to which we could all agree.”
Beginning July 1, 2020, Canoe Creek Charter will no longer be a charter school, and will serve students in grades K-6 as a district school. Students and teachers will have opportunities to remain with Charter Schools USA-managed schools or return to a district-managed school in their home zone or attend one of the district's many choice options. Current plans are to extend to a K-8 model in August 2021, with all of the standard district amenities for K-8 schools including a full gym, track, media center, and fine arts programs.
“Charter Schools USA has done such a great job with our schools,” said Fred Hawkins, President of the Education Foundation of Osceola County. “They manage our PM Wells School, which is currently an “A” school, and have worked with us to make Canoe Creek a school of which we can all be proud. By working collaboratively with all parties, we are able to continue to provide a choice for parents and teachers while maintaining an amicable and mutually beneficial relationship that ultimately benefits the students and community.”
The Osceola School District will hold several informational meetings over the next few weeks with faculty and families to explore options and determine next steps. Dates and locations will be announced via the district's website and through phone calls and mail outs. Parents with questions or needing assistance may contact the Osceola School District’s Charter and Educational Choices Department at 407-870-4847.