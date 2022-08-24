Indigo Village will be hosting what it plans on becoming an annual event, an afternoon tea fundraiser. The residence addresses the housing needs of senior citizens who live on a limited income. It will also be an introduction of Indigo Village Inc., to the community.
The event will take place from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27.
The theme is “Afternoon Tea,” and ladies are encouraged to wear their fancy hats or fascinators (a fascinator is a formal headpiece, a style of millinery. Since the 1990s the term has referred to a type of formal headwear worn as an alternative to the hat; it is usually a large decorative design attached to a band or clip. In contrast to a hat, its function is purely ornamental: it covers very little of the head, and offers little or no protection from the weather).
Assorted teas and desserts will be served and there will be a special speaker, Barbara Gaines, who is an etiquette coach.
There also will be a gift basket raffle.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Call 386-479-4465.