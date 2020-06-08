CareerSource Central Florida has created a podcast series, Job LaunchPad, aimed at anyone interested in the overall workforce landscape.
The first podcast addresses a topic of importance for many people, “Community Awareness Podcast #1: Basics: What to do if your job is impacted during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic?”
The podcast series is available by visiting the CareerSource Central Florida website, https://www.careersourcecentralflorida.com/job-launchpad. Listeners can also subscribe to and follow Job Launchpad via major podcast directories, including Apple, Google, Spotify and Stitcher.
“At CSCF, we live by our mission to connect Central Floridians to careers and develop skilled talent for businesses, most especially during these uncertain times when we believe the services we deliver across our region are needed more than ever,” said Lisa Burby, CSCF strategic communications vice president.
The podcast is hosted by Cliff Marvin, CSCF public policy and alliances director. He is joined by guests from the CSCF teams, government, business communities, career seekers and Central Florida public and private associations.