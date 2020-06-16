As the government eases lockdown and the economy begins to rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, CareerSource Central Florida reopened its doors to customers earlier this month for in-person, by appointment services only, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at its Lake County Career Center.
Services provided at Career Centers include: Self-service, self-guided unemployment activities; self-service computer access to file for re-employment benefits from the Department of Economic Opportunity or to log job search activities once the requirement is reinstated; and career consultation to assist in advancing skills or connecting to a career.
Career Seekers can make an appointment for one of CSCF’s open career centers or reach out for virtual services by calling 800-757-4598. Visit careersourcecentralflorida.com for more information.