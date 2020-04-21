Carefree Boat Club Opening Cape Canaveral location!

Carefree Boat Club of Central Florida is opening its third location at Harbortown Marina in Merritt Island, Florida. In addition to the Clermont and Crystal River locations, that means members get Coast to Coast boating across Central Florida. As always, the boats are top notch and a wide variety to fit all your needs! Now is a great time to find out more, just give them a call at 1 855 WHY OWN 1 (855-949-6961).
The new Cape Canaveral location is ideally situated on the Barge Canal between the Indian and Banana Rivers. The area is home to world class fishing and sightseeing. Owners Tod and Ginger Howard have fished these waters extensively. Tod Howard states, “the Canaveral area has everything from monster red drum and gator trout to tackle busting amberjack and pelagics like dolphin and cobia.” “It is one of my favorite places to fish but it is also just a beautiful place to go boating.” Current members are excited to have a new location just an hour away.
The boats are luxurious and loaded with amenities. The new location will sport Center Consoles, Tritoon and Bay Boats, all the boats have GPS chartplotters with depth finders, radios with bluetooth, and extras like trolling motors and jack plates for the fishing folks. Can you imagine the ease of having a wide variety of boats across Central Florida clean, fueled and ready for you to use? Boating with Carefree Boat Club is as easy as it gets!
Carefree Boat Club of Central Florida has been practicing social distancing but is able to remain operational. To make things easier, they have put together a virtual tour which you can take in the comfort of your own home. Personal tours are available by appointment. If you are tired of sitting on the couch and ready for some social distancing on a boat, give them a call today 1 855 WHY OWN 1 (855-949-6961)