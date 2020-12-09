Do you provide care for a loved one, or are you facing challenges as you age? This column is designed to bring support, education and encouragement for those who have questions about aging or care for loved ones.
Dear Karen,
I feel I live in a state of being overwhelmed. I don’t want to be a selfish or insensitive caregiver, but what about me?
Dear Reader,
Caring for yourself must be at the top of your list. Your health and well-being are crucial to caring for someone else. Too often, caregivers neglect their own mental and physical health while caring for another person.
Basic healthcare for everyone includes plenty of sleep, a good diet, physical exercise and pleasurable activities.
I know we are all in agreement that there just isn’t time to focus on these things. Each caregiver role is unique; some have outside jobs, some are also caring for children, some cope with visiting restrictions and others have the challenge of long-distance care. For many of us, the hamster wheel never seems to slow down. But we must deliberately stop and get off! How?
Look to others for support. Ask a family member or friend to give you some regular relief. There are volunteers who will senior-sit, prepare meals or help with other tasks. Hire a professional home health aide for several hours or join a Caregiver Support Group.
Aligned with COVID-19 precautions, safe care groups are available on Zoom.
What do you need: Quiet time to meditate or read a novel? To rest long enough to watch a comedy movie? To connect with friends? To stretch your mind and learn something new? Don’t ignore your needs: Rough statistics show that 30% of caregivers die before those they are caring for, according to the Aging Care organization.
Simplify your tasks as much as possible, allow yourself to laugh, inventory things you enjoy and find ways to include them in your schedule. Your health depends on it!
Dear Karen,
My spouse has begun to make mistakes while balancing the checkbook. He can no longer drive, and gets confused doing many jobs he has always been responsible for. Although we both seem to realize these problems accompany memory loss, we are quite frustrated getting needed tasks accomplished.
Dear Reader,
You are correct that mistakes and frustration are part of Early Stage Dementia. While I was observing a Caregiver Support Group, I witnessed a member negatively describing how she had taken on all her husband’s responsibilities and chores.
She admitted that he had taken excellent of her and the family for many years. But, she complained, “He follows me around like a puppy, always wanting to do things for me. It is so much easier and faster if I just do it all myself.” Most caregivers at this support group laughed in agreement.
This is a sorrowful situation for our loved ones, and they are simply crying out to be useful and needed. Their world has changed dramatically, and as mental abilities decline, they have little or no control over their lives. It all comes down to purpose.
As caregivers, instead of focusing on all the tasks they can no longer do, we must ask ourselves, “What can they do?” We should make finding a purpose for our loved ones a priority. Perhaps they could help with small household tasks, look at books with the grandchildren or groom the pets. They may not be able to balance a checkbook anymore, but can they probably lick the envelopes and put on the stamps and address labels.
When you really take time to consider and determine a purpose that will match your person’s abilities and personalities, no matter how small, make that job a big deal. Tell them often how important and helpful they are!
Share your questions, challenges and successes: momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com Your submission may be published; however, all submissions will be answered.
Karen Cochran Beaulieu is the author of the book, Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss. and the creator of the Moment-Method*. Her know-how as an art teacher, florist, corporate event/wedding planner and published poet prepared her for 15 successful years as an activities director in all areas of senior living. Over the past 10 years, she has been a caregiver for two aging parents. Karen is a resident of Sumter County.