Dear Karen,
I am a full-time caregiver for my father, who has moderate stage dementia. My sister visited from Michigan and observed me trying to get my dad ready for a doctor’s appointment. It was clear that he didn’t want to get up or go. I shook him awake, coaxed, pleaded and finally had to use my “stern voice” to get him moving. Later, my sister blamed me for bullying our father. I never considered myself a bully and quickly denied it. However, I am still haunted by her accusation. Was what I thought to be effective motivation really arm-twisting and bullying?
Dear Reader,
Don’t be too hard on yourself. I’m sure most caregivers have had to use their “stern voice” or worse getting their loved one to conform to schedules or commitments. We do have tasks to accomplish, but caregivers might fare better by taking the role of a coach rather than a boss.
When there are safety issues such as medications, driving or wandering, we must be firm and persuasive. For most other issues, we can be more flexible and respectful and allow our loved ones to make some choices. Since your father seems to have trouble waking up and getting ready for the day, making his doctor’s appointments in the afternoon might eliminate much of the stress and frustrations of early morning visits.
When we become aware of bad moods or agitation, we can have an advance plan ready that will add fun, laughter or redirection to a negative situation. If continuous agitation is evident, seek the triggers of the behavior: It could be a medical problem, or your loved one may feel rushed, scared, cold, confused or overwhelmed.
I don’t believe any bullying is intentional, but our world has become so busy and demanding that we may be expecting our loved one with dementia to multitask and not consider the sheer exhaustion that they experience. It really is bullying to talk around them in a group setting or to dismiss their feelings altogether.
My dear reader, I’m sure your sister didn’t intentionally mean to hurt you or question the obvious devotion and loving care you give to your father. Caregivers can easily overlook this kind of behavior and not even be aware of the consequences, so her third-party observation was probably a good wake-up call. Your consideration of her words and you asking this question shows your willingness to make some changes to your care approach. Matthew 7:12 offers a good reminder for all of us to take positive action by treating others as we want to be treated.
