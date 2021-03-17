Dear Karen,
I have a question about driving and dementia. My dad has early signs of memory loss, and I am concerned about his safety. He is very independent and I must admit, I dread receiving your answer, but how do I know when he should stop driving?
Dear Reader,
This is not an issue of safety for your dad and others with dementia, it is an issue of freedom!
Of course, caregivers and family members want their loved ones to remain as independent as possible, yet telling them they can no longer drive presents a devastating situation for all.
Early signs of dementia involve the ability to reason and perform tasks. Many experts agree that those with even mild cognitive damage are at increased risk for unsafe driving. Others discuss strategies, such as supervised driving at the earliest stages of cognitive impairment.
Don’t delay making a decision. It is definitely time to begin accompanying your dad on outings, so you can observe firsthand if any of the following driving mistakes are being made. Memory loss behaviors can change from day to day, so I suggest you travel with him frequently.
Common driving errors made by those with memory loss:
Hand-eye coordination
Lapses in concentration
Confusion between the gas and brake pedal
Depth perception
Delayed response time
Not staying in lanes or hitting curbs
Failure to observe oncoming traffic, blind spots and traffic lights.
Unfortunately, errors of memory loss present a safety risk for drivers, passengers, other car and golf cart drivers and pedestrians, and can lead to damage to vehicles and property. Additionally, traffic citations, insurance claims, criminal charges and lawsuits may be filed against both drivers and families.
It is usually an extremely difficult challenge for caregivers to remove their loved ones’ privilege to drive, though. In my next column, I will offer ways to best handle this action and other driving alternatives and challenges.
Dear Karen,
While reading through the pages of your book, a flurry of memories raced through my mind. Your story, “Tutu and Tails,” brought me to tears, reminding me of a beautiful moment with my dad. We spent a meaningful day together. When I got home, I recorded all the details of the afternoon because it was so special. Thanks for sharing your beautiful moment with your father-in-law.
Dear Reader,
I’m so glad you have happy moments and have taken steps to never forget them. It touches my heart that I have touched yours.
Share your questions, challenges and successes: momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com. Your submission may be published; however, all submissions will be answered. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”