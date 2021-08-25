Dear Karen,
We’ve accepted the fact that mom needs more care, but a move seems like such a difficult task. How do we find the right place?
Dear readers,
Many folks struggle to make this decision. You are correct: It is a difficult task to find a safe and healthy placement for our loved ones.
I am reminded of how a graduating high school senior chooses a major and searches for the right college. It can be overwhelming and requires hours of research, visiting schools and asking many questions.
Although research is the key word for both situations, the concept of beginning well for college students and finishing well for seniors is much different and entails an entirely different set of mental, emotional and physical considerations.
For this question to be addressed thoroughly, I am dividing the answer into three separate Caregiver Corner columns.
1. Why is the move needed, and is your loved one agreeable to relocating?
2. How to find the right community for your loved one.
3. Tips for downsizing, a successful moving day and next steps.
PART ONE: Why is the move needed?
It is imperative to ascertain clear answers to the following questions to begin the moving process.
What exactly is needed in terms of care?
Is there a noticeable decline in physical and/or mental capabilities?
Are prepared meals and help with medication needed, or have activities of daily living (ADLs) such as bathing, dressing, eating and toileting become concerns?
Is their current environment safe?
It is wise for family members to initiate an in-depth study of behaviors, preferably at different times of the day, to assess care needs accurately.
Is your loved one agreeable to a move?
Rightly so, many folks will be totally opposed and angry about the suggestion of leaving their beloved and comfortable home. Never try to persuade them to move by emphasizing negative statements. For example, “Mom, I worry that you can’t take care of yourself anymore, you forget things, it’s not safe for you to use the stove and what if you fall?”
Instead, emphasize positive things, “You’ll have no yard work or cooking, and friends to eat with and fun activities! It sounds like a dream come true.”
Concentrate on things that might be on your loved one’s wish list for their new home
Allow your loved one to maintain their dignity and independence as much as possible and include them in decision making
Assure them that they will be surrounded by their personal treasures and belongings and still enjoy family gatherings and visits
Honor their feelings about this life-changing event and comfort them with love
Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes.