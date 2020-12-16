This year’s holiday season is bound to be different – it might be that COVID-19 will restrict travel plans or disrupt family traditions, or it could be a family member’s cognitive abilities have declined.
People with dementia live inside moments. Factually, they may not remember the “before” or the “after” of a gathering, but the “during” can be a fabulous experience for them. This is not a time to leave them on the sidelines and let people celebrate around them!
Explain in advance to family and guests the abilities of your person. Visitors should enter with a positive approach, using compliments and affirming words rather than questions.
The holidays are the perfect time to let sensory engagement develop into meaningful activities. The holidays don’t require cognitive reasoning, so they offer pure pleasure when shared together. We all receive thrills gazing at the Christmas tree and seeing the wonder on the children’s faces. We all feel comforted and appreciated when being hugged and appreciated. Most will not forget the sweet smells and tastes of special family recipes. Go ahead and welcome goose bumps when you hear your dear one whispering the words to favorite carols or traditional holiday stories.
As caregivers, our task is to deliberately awaken the senses. This action will balance their world, enhance quality of life and create precious moments for everyone this holiday season.
Holiday Activity Tips – Feeling useful is key! Before using these suggestions, consider your loved one’s abilities and activity preferences.
Baking/cooking: Can they stir the batter, break the eggs, use cookie cutters, sprinkle sugar or be declared the official “taste-tester”?
Wrapping: Can they help wrap packages or write tags? Can they cut the ribbon or place their finger while you tie a knot? Can they check off lists after you “check them twice”?
Decorating: Can they help with the tree, unpack ornaments, put on hooks, set the table or open Christmas cards?
Family fun: Choose a holiday movie with lots of singing and dancing, make popcorn, hold hands and make it “together time”! Caroling, reading stories and photo albums are great for those with long-term memory abilities. Involve the children!
Community lights and decorations. Always a delightful activity, but with COVID-19, this presents an especially safe outing.
Spirituality: Spend some quiet time together sharing heartfelt music, words and traditions.
Dear Readers, I’m wishing you and yours a season filled with wonderful Moments that Matter! Karen
Share your questions, challenges and successes: momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com. Your submission may be published; however, all submissions will be answered. Karen Cochran Beaulieu is the author of the book, Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss. and the creator of the Moment-Method. Karen is a resident of Sumter County.