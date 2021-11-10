Dear Karen,
Recently, I went to a small caregiver support group and oddly there were only five people in attendance, four women and one man. Never parenting children of my own, I said, “When my mom throws a temper tantrum and acts like a two-year-old, I don’t know what to do.” One by one, all five people revealed they had never had biological children either and were also unsure how to parent their loved one. Any pointers for all the caregivers out there in the same boat?
Dear Reader,
I believe you were meant to be at this meeting together, so that open sharing of such intimate feelings was possible. Another interesting miracle, while preparing to answer your question, I was given the opportunity to hear a 1985 parenting interview between Oprah Winfrey and the beloved Fred Rogers. Wow, this truly became a beautiful day in my neighborhood.
Oprah asked, “What do you think is the biggest mistake parents make when raising their children?” Mr. Rogers graciously replied, “Not to remember their own childhood. I think that the best thing we can do is to think what it was like for us.”
Eldercare is not parenting our loved ones. If this is our caregiver mindset, it is easy to try to turn adults into children. In actuality, our roles haven’t shifted, only our relationships have. Older people are still adults, regardless of their age, and/or cognitive and physical abilities. Sometime in our lives as we grew from childhood, our relationships become adult-to-adult. So, it is suggested by experts that rather than going backwards to an adult-to-child caregiver relationship, it is far better to move forward to an adult-to-older adult one.
As Mr. Rogers suggested, when we refer to own childhoods, good or bad, we will know just what to do. Clearly, you don’t need to be a biological parent to be a wonderful and knowledgeable caregiver.
Provide safety, care, attention and unconditional love, but do set limits for inappropriate behaviors.
Guide and support, don’t push and demand. Helicoptering takes away the opportunity to allow people to figure out new ways of doing things themselves.
Don’t be drawn into their drama when those tantrums show up, and of course they will. These behaviors are just a way to express feelings. Step away for a few minutes and compose your own anger. Return honoring all the frustrations in a respectful way by showing love and kindness.
Be present in your relationship by connecting in small and large ways.
My dear readers, remember when you were a child, and you’ll know just what to do.
Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”