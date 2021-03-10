Dear Karen,
My wife lives in a memory care facility. We have been married for 62 years. I feel her slipping away more and more every time I see her. I am worried that one day she won’t know who I am. Are there any ways for me to prepare for this unimaginable moment?
Dear Reader,
It is so difficult to witness the decline of our loved ones. On the day this should happen, be ready to approach her positively, hold out your hand and introduce yourself. “We haven’t seen each other lately. I’m your husband, Joe.”
Don’t insist that she should know you, as this will just cause anxiety and agitation. In fact, an introduction may be necessary each and every day: “I am pleased to meet you. My name is Joe.”
This will be extremely hard for you, but try not to take it personally. Instead, remind yourself that your wife has not forgotten you, but that her disease has stolen her memories. Sharing a story or a photograph may trigger some recollection. She might call you by her father or brother’s name. If so, ask her to tell you about them, as she may still be capable of sharing some fragments of her life.
When parts of the brain are damaged, the ability to remember events, information, personal history and eventually even facial recognition becomes increasingly difficult. I have known patients that looked in the mirror and didn’t recognize their reflection. They might be seeing an old woman, while believing themselves to be a young girl.
Although brain connections may be very limited, they are not always constant. Consequently, at one visit, our loved ones may not know us and at the next, they may easily recognize us and even name everyone in a family photograph.
This is a time when learning and implementing my Moment-Method can be crucial for caregivers and their families. In fact, according to VeryWell Health, some research has found that a person with dementia will have positive feelings long past the time of a visit. Your efforts will not be in vain. Time spent with them can still be beneficial and uplifting for both of you.
I overheard two gentlemen having a conversation in a facility lobby. One said, “I don’t know how you can endure not having your wife recognize you.” The other, clearly a loving and dedicated husband, positively replied, “She doesn’t know who I am, but I know who she is. She is the love of my life.”
Share your questions, challenges and successes: momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com. Your submission may be published; however, all submissions will be answered. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”