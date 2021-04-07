Dear Karen,
My mom doesn’t attend many of her social activities anymore, but her wish is to remain at home as she ages. I go as often as I can and she is thrilled when I visit, but I feel she is quite lonely. I thought a cat might be a good companion, and until recently we’ve always had cats in our family. What is your recommendation?
Dear Reader,
There are many health benefits to having a relationship with a huggable feline buddy, and the ability to reduce loneliness is at the top of the list.
According to Katherine MacAuley, HEALTH PREP, pets can improve cardiovascular health, lower blood pressure, and reduce anxiety, depression, fear and stress. During positive pet interactions, feel-good endorphins are released by the brain and can cause a sense of happiness and even act like painkillers.
Therapy cats belong to someone else and come to visit. These cats are trained and certified to provide friendly social calls to facilities and individuals.
Emotional support animals are more commonly known as our beloved pets. Every cat has a unique personality, so those felines that are standoffish and loners don’t have the needed traits to be emotional comforters and cuddly companions. Although adorable and entertaining, over-energetic kittens are not a good choice either, as they can actually add stress.
I have a small plaque in my office that reads, “All you need is love and a cat.” I personally agree with that statement; however, there are always a few questions that should be answered when adding a furry member to the family.
Is the new owner physically and mentally capable of performing the many new tasks that are required to have a cat?
If YES, research area cat foster adoption homes. These folks will be able to recommend suitable cats and are committed to creating compatible families. Ultimately, your loved one should choose their companion – they will sense an immediate connection.
If NO, is there someone that can be designated to regularly assist with these jobs?
If NO, could beneficial and scheduled visits with a family, friend or neighbor’s cat be an option?
If NO, a final option may be a realistic stuffed cat. Some even talk and purr.
Does the new owner have the necessary finances needed to provide quality pet care?
Although making the arrangements to provide hours of comfort for a loved one and their emotional support cat does take effort, I guarantee seeing their joy will bring you joy!
Share your questions, challenges and successes: momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com. Your submission may be published; however, all submissions will be answered. Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”