Dear Karen,
Is it possible to travel with someone with dementia?
Dear Reader,
This question has been asked by many, especially now that there are vacation possibilities and lifted travel restrictions.
As caregivers, we must take an honest reality check of our loved one’s stage and ability level. Those with early and middle stage memory loss may be able to travel successfully, but never attempt travel with individuals diagnosed with late-stage dementia. Safe and successful travel is possible when the following questions are answered in advance.
How will changes in the environment and routines affect your loved one? Irritation, frustration and confusion may cause agitated outbursts and wandering searches for home and familiarity may begin.
What mode of transportation will be used and what physical issues might occur? Always consider how extended periods of uncomfortable seating and motion sickness might be problematic.
When flying, could sinus, ear infections or balance create a problem? In addition, how well will your loved one maneuver walking down a narrow aisle in a moving plane, use a tiny airplane restroom or wear a mask on long flights?
When traveling by bus or train, can your person manage climbing the high steps needed for boarding and will constant unknown sounds and motion cause fear or upset?
When traveling by car, will quickly changing visual stimulation, traffic and rest stops be overwhelming?
Will you have traveling companions that are capable of taking over the caregiver role?
The top priority for providing good care is always safety. A person with dementia should never travel alone. Situations will arise that require sharp reasoning skills and interaction with strangers who know nothing about memory loss and other medical illnesses.
Caregivers, if you are currently feeling overwhelmed or burnt out, are you prepared to handle and manage unexpected travel situations? What if your loved one refuses to board the plane, throws a tantrum going through a security check line, suffers with an incontinent issue or falls going in a restaurant or hotel lobby? Every minute of the trip will include uncharted territories, and normal life routines will not exist. I would suggest leaning toward envisioning worst-case scenarios before making travel decisions.
A short weekend in a nearby hotel, inviting family to visit or planning fun events in “Puerto Backyarda” this year may be good alternate choices. If the reason for travel is attending an extremely memorable and meaningful event, such as a wedding, graduation or family reunion, participation by Zoom, videos or Facetime are excellent options.
Regardless of where the road leads you, find joy in your journey and create moments that matter for both family and loved ones along the way.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter county, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”