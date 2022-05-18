Dear Karen,
I visited my uncle at a memory care community where most of the residents were quite unresponsive and seemingly unable to do activities. On this day, there was a musical entertainer who was very upbeat and interactive with the residents. I witnessed a transformation of sorts, as many of these folks responded to the music. How does this happen?
Dear Reader,
I’m glad you had the opportunity to see the miracle of music and those with dementia. According to Teepa Snow, an authority on dementia, two things are happening in the brains of those with serious memory loss. The left side of the brain controls the L-language and the right side of the brain controls R-rhythm.
This means as the left side of the brain declines, memory impairment, ability to reason, loss of judgment and language skills diminish. The brain that remains, the right side, allows dementia patients to count, spell, recite nursery rhymes and prayers and especially respond to music. Hearing is the final sense on the dementia journey, and it is very powerful.
I became aware of the same transition you did while working as an activities director for assisted living and memory care residents.
These are the last two stanzas of a poem I wrote on this subject:
I led music with delight and ease
to minds starting to decay
windows and doors of their memories
were sadly locked away
Music was the miracle key
that opened those locked doors
toes would tap and hands would clap
smiles danced around the floor
One day recently at a musical activity, a husband and his wife with Alzheimer’s stood up. I had never heard her speak a word. In fact, she wandered up and down the halls of the facility searching for something I knew she would never find. A slow song was being sung and they held each other close. She began to dance, twirl and sway and knew every step to the waltz. When they sat down, I leaned over and whispered to the husband, “These are the Moments that Matter.”
That same day, a woman went into the middle of the room. She began to dance and embraced every note with her being. I noticed her eyes and countenance were aglow. We all have days when we could use the delight and exuberance that she demonstrated. I wish I could somehow share her vision of pure joy. It is an image I now keep in my heart.
