Sept. 29, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners voted to allocate $15 million in CARES Act funding for resident assistance. Eligible Lake County residents who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 may receive up to $4,000 in rent or mortgage assistance as a reimbursement of funds already expended or as a direct payment to a landlord or lender for past due balances.
Lake County anticipates the application cycle will open in mid-October.
Interested applicants can preregister to be notified about the program criteria, required documents and opening of the application cycle by visiting https://lakecountyfl.submittable.com/submit. Qualified applicants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served, first-qualified basis while funds last.
For additional information, visit http://www.reopenlake.com#cares. For other inquiries, email CRFhousingassistance@lakecountyfl.gov. Additionally, the CARES Act program helpline is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 352-268-9299.